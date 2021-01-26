Nautilus, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.10 per share for the year.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NLS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NLS opened at $22.97 on Monday. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 523.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

