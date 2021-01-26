Needham & Company LLC Boosts Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $82.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Verint Systems stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

