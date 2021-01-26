Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.94 ($75.23).

ETR NEM traded down €0.25 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching €60.20 ($70.82). The stock had a trading volume of 193,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. Nemetschek SE has a 1 year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1 year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

