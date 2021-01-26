Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.93

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.93 and last traded at $86.93, with a volume of 3995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $5,360,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 33.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neogen by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

