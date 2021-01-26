Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.85. 2,219,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,046,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

