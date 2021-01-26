NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.38 and last traded at $124.29. 4,031,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,907,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 43.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 29.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.