NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.38 and last traded at $124.29. 4,031,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,907,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.76.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.
The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 43.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 29.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.
NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
