Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 45,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,386,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $556.78. 7,197,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,681. The company has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

