Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STIM. JMP Securities increased their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

STIM opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neuronetics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

