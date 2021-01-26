Newscrypto Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and $1.04 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037968 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

