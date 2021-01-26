Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,930. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.75. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.