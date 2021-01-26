Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $8.45 Million Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,000. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up 4.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HASI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 650,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

