Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,892.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 97,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,363 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,582,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

