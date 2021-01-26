Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Schnitzer Steel Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 319,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $834.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

