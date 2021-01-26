Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Shares of NJDCY opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Nidec has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Get Nidec alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NJDCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nidec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.