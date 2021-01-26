Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,563 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 97,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 290,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.16. 8,084,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

