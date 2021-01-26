Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,591 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,748,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

