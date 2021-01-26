Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $43,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,008 shares of company stock worth $12,992,063 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,063. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

