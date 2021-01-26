Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Prologis worth $64,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,890,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after buying an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,451,000 after buying an additional 554,539 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $102.70. 2,957,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

