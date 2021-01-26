Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141,967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

