Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 291.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 710,667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $39,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. 7,030,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

