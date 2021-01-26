Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 400,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,161,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.96. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

