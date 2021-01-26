Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 105,839 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $139,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $34.16 on Monday, reaching $880.80. 38,589,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,033 shares of company stock valued at $82,793,823. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.