Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120,260 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $73,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.35. 5,550,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average of $155.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $212.53. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

