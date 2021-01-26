Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Down 5.2%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.50. 23,713,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 39,249,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.25 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,591,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 470,541 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 371,877 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

