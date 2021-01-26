Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

