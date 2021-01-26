Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 5.1% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

NOC stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

