Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. 24,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

