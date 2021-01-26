Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 7,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,662. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.

