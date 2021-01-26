Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.6% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.