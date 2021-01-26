NuShares Price Up 50.4% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $795.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010590 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,913,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,812,449 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

