Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.25. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 77,931 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NID. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

