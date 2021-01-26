Observer (OBSR) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Observer has a market cap of $8.25 million and $310,870.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.00839656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.85 or 0.04322735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017483 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

