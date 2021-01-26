Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum is presently focused on maintaining production and lowering outstanding debts through the proceeds of non-core asset sales. To preserve liquidity, it has lowered capital expenditure and identified new ways of reducing expenses. Permian Basin exposure continues to boost total production volumes. The company, through systematic sell-off of some non-core assets, has already achieved the 2020 divestiture target and plans to divest more assets in first half of 2021. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, it faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level amid declining commodity prices and cancellation of the African asset divestment deal will be a setback and can adversely impact its plans to lower debts.”

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

