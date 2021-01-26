OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.56. 3,883,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,532. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

