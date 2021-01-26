OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 250 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

