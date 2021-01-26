OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 4,610 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

