OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,860,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.