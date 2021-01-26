Old Republic International (ORI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

