Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.01. 16,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

