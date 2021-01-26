Oppenheimer Increases NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $40.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,204,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,068,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

