Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Achieves $34.48 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $967,268.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00776396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.18 or 0.04200470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.