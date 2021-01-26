Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Longbow Research from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

NYSE:OC opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

