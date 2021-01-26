PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

PD opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,308,485 shares in the company, valued at $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,362 shares of company stock worth $33,103,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

