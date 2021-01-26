Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 1,803,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 623,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

