Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Alphabet by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.37 on Tuesday, hitting $1,914.77. 13,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,022. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,772.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,634.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

