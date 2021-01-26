Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $45.38. 676,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.79.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.