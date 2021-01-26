Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,686 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 709,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.81 on Monday. 3,435,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

