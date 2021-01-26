Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.99. 14,266,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

