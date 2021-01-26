Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.76. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3,259,862 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £14.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.64.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

