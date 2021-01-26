Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $702.51

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $702.51 and traded as high as $710.80. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) shares last traded at $691.00, with a volume of 1,015,567 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 708.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 702.51. The stock has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £11,312 ($14,779.20). Also, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 17,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £119,394 ($155,989.03). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,546.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

